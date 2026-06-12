Avalanche's MacKinnon And Makar Named To NHL All-Star Teams

While if you ask any Avalanche fan, or even Makar or MacKinnon, that this season would be even better with a Gold medal at the Olympics or another Stanley Cup, it's still important to look back at this season and admire the feats that these players are achieving. They put so much pressure on themselves that, yes, it's disappointing not seeing them win it, but it cements their legacy in what they are doing, not just with the team but in the NHL as a whole, and they are sure that they will look to improve even more next season.