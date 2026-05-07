Colorado Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Named Norris Trophy Finalist

The NHL has announced that Cale Makar has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 Norris Memorial Trophy
The NHL has announced the finalists for the 2025-26 James Norris Memorial Trophy, and alongside Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Dahlin and Columbus Blue Jackets Zack Werenski, Cale Makar is the third finalist.
Cale Makar is coming off a season in which he scored 20 goals and recorded 59 assists for 79 points. When it came to defensemen, those stats saw him finish sixth in goals, tied for fourth in assists, and third in points.
Among accolades achieved this season, he became the first defenseman to post three consecutive 20-goal seasons since Phil Housley and Al MacInnis.
Makar becomes the second defenseman in NHL history to be a Norris Trophy finalist in six of his first seven seasons; only Bobby Orr has done it in the first seven seasons straight. Makar's rookie season (2019-20) saw him finish ninth in Norris Trophy voting.
If Makar wins the Norris Trophy this season, he will become the first repeat winner since Nicklas Lidstrom, who won it three seasons in a row for the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-0 through 2007-8.