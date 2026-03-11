Controversial Mackinnon Ejection Overshadows Avalanche’s 4-3 Loss to Oilers

Every Colorado Avalanche versus Edmonton Oiler game is going to be a must-watch television. Some of the best players in the league and two competitive teams that are fly-scoring units, and what was a first period that showed a glimpse of a potential 10+ goal game, quickly turned sour.
Contraversial officiating really did the Avalanche no justice when it came to the calls against them and the ones that should have gone their way. The Avalanche, despite losing two players this game, outside of the multiple already hurt, just couldn't hold on and lost 4-3.
Just 30 seconds in, Ross Colton's wrist shot just past the blueline tips off Darnell Nurse and in, 1-0 early. Brett Kulak is called for hooking, and the Oilers capitalize on the power play as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goes bar down to make it 1-1. For some reason, Burns drifted over to the right side of the ice with Manson to try and help out, but that just left Hopkins all alone in front.
Connor Murphy called for hooking, and the Avalanche retaliated with their own power play. It's Martin Necas in the dying seconds of the power play as he picks his point and rips it in right, after Nathan MacKinnon cut to the net from the goal line, making it 2-1. Thats his 29th goal of the season, marking a new career high with 19 games to go in the season.
Nicolas Roy dropped the gloves against Trent Frederic, and both were sent to the locker room with 2:55 remaining in the period. It's another Burns mistake as he battles for the puck along the boards. He tries to clear it, but is picked off, and then no one is in front to take Roslovic, making it 2-2 to end the first period.
More defensive breakdowns in the middle lead to the Hopkins getting his second of the game as he sets up in infront of the net off the rush and tips in Nurse’s shot to make it 3-2. There have been a lot of defensive breakdowns, and while MacKenzie Blackwood isn’t having a great game, he is still making crucial saves on bad defensive breaks.
Brock Nelson is called for tripping, but the Avalanche does a great job killing it off and out-chancing the Oilers on the penalty kill. Murphy is called for tripping, but the Avalanche fails to capitalize on their own power play.
Scary moment as MacKinnon is driving across the lane, but Nurse collides with him, and causes MacKinnon to ram into Connor Ingram badly. He's hurt and is forced to leave the game. It's called a 5-minute penalty, and after a lengthy review, it stands. MacKinnon is ejected from the game as the period ends, with Tristan Jarry coming in.
As the period started, the Avalanche announced that Colton would miss the rest of the game due to an upper-body injury. A crucial moment as the Avalanche kill off the rest of the 5-minute major penalty to keep them within one, with Blackwood making some major saves near the end of the penalty.
The momentum would help as Sam Malinski’s shot from the blue line is tipped by Valeri Nichushkin and in, tying the game 3-3. Roy is called for high-sticking, and the Oilers capitalize on the power play on a nice give-and-go play by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, making it 4-3.
The Avalanche get another chance on the power play when Kasperi Kapanen is called for hooking, but can't capitalize on it. Blackwood gets pulled with over 1:30 left in the period, but it's no good as the Avalanche fall 4-3.
The Avalanche are back in action against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 12, in Seattle.