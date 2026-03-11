Controversial Mackinnon Ejection Overshadows Avalanche’s 4-3 Loss to Oilers

Just 30 seconds in, Ross Colton's wrist shot just past the blueline tips off Darnell Nurse and in, 1-0 early. Brett Kulak is called for hooking, and the Oilers capitalize on the power play as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goes bar down to make it 1-1. For some reason, Burns drifted over to the right side of the ice with Manson to try and help out, but that just left Hopkins all alone in front.