Inside The Avalanche Offseason: Stability Appears Likely After Vegas Sweep

The Avalanche are expected to prioritize continuity over sweeping change this offseason after Joe Sakic signaled confidence in the roster despite a disappointing playoff exit to Vegas.
One miserable week doesn't erase six brilliant months, and Joe Sakic made it abundantly clear the Colorado Avalanche have no intention of confusing disappointment with disaster.
The Avalanche bulldozed the NHL on their way to the Presidents' Trophy, finishing as the league's highest-scoring team while allowing the fewest goals. For most of the season, they looked less like contenders and more like an inevitable champion.
Then came four games against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The sweep was ugly. It was frustrating. It was also, in Sakic's eyes, far too small a sample to justify detonating a roster built to compete for championships.
“We could panic and try and blow everything up and start all over,” Sakic told reporters. “But this team, what they’ve done over the course of the year, was pretty remarkable. Now, I want to give them an opportunity to try and do it again.”
That philosophy should shape every major decision the Avalanche make this summer.
You don't tear down a mansion because one toilet clogged.
For weeks, speculation has surrounded Colorado's unrestricted free agents, but Sakic's comments paint a much different picture than the one many fans expected.
If the general manager genuinely believes the Western Conference Final was little more than one terrible stretch against an elite opponent, there is little incentive to gut the supporting cast that helped produce a 121-point season.
That could mean a majority—if not all—of Colorado's unrestricted free agents return.
Nick Blankenburg proved to be a dependable seventh defenseman, Brent Burns showed he could still handle significant minutes at 41 years old, Brett Kulak brought stability to the blue line after arriving at the trade deadline, and Joel Kiviranta battled through multiple injuries to provide a steady, reliable presence even if the offensive production never fully materialized. Kiviranta also earned a spot on Finland's roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, where he represented his country alongside fellow Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen and former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen.
Keeping that group intact would align far more closely with Sakic's public message than pursuing wholesale change.
The bigger question belongs to restricted free agent Jack Drury.
According to DNVR's AJ Haefele, Drury declined multiple contract offers from the Avalanche during the season. That naturally raises concerns about whether negotiations could become complicated, but it doesn't necessarily mean the two sides are headed for a breakup.
Negotiations often become a game of patience.
And Colorado has a compelling comparable.
As The Hockey News' Stefano Rubino recently noted, the Minnesota Wild signed veteran center Michael McCarron to a six-year contract carrying a $3.33 million average annual value. Drury is smaller, younger and brings a completely different skill set, but his value to Colorado extends far beyond the scoresheet.
His faceoff numbers routinely climb above 60 percent, making him one of the NHL's most dependable specialists. Whether protecting a one-goal lead late in the third period or creating an offensive-zone possession after an icing call, Drury consistently wins critical draws that tilt games.
Fourth-line centers rarely command massive contracts, but elite defensive centers who dominate the faceoff circle are considerably harder to replace than many realize.
Finding common ground should remain a priority.
None of this means the Avalanche will spend the offseason standing still.
Sakic acknowledged the organization will examine every avenue to improve the roster, including the trade market. Without an abundance of premium draft picks, player-for-player hockey trades may become Colorado's preferred method of creating flexibility.
Ross Colton remains an obvious candidate.
The 28-year-old enters the final season of his four-year, $16 million contract, and Colorado explored moving him before the trade deadline without finding a suitable partner. His postseason usage also raised eyebrows after he was scratched for the first two games against the Los Angeles Kings before eventually returning to the lineup.
Valeri Nichushkin's future is another conversation that refuses to disappear.
At his best, Nichushkin is one of hockey's most dominant power forwards, capable of controlling games with his size, puck protection and two-way play. He is also signed through 2030 with a $6.125 million annual cap hit.
The challenge isn't talent.
It's availability.
Nichushkin missed the final five games of Colorado's first-round series against Seattle in 2023 after leaving the team for what the organization described as personal reasons. A Seattle police report later revealed an intoxicated woman had been discovered in his hotel room before Game 3.
Months later, he entered Stage 1 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, which carries no disciplinary penalty but requires inpatient treatment.
After returning and producing nine goals in eight playoff games, Nichushkin suffered another setback, failed a drug test and entered Stage 3 of the program, resulting in a suspension without pay for a minimum of six months.
Since being reinstated, however, there have been no additional incidents, and by all accounts he has remained in good standing while returning to the lineup.
That reality makes any decision involving Nichushkin far more nuanced than simply measuring goals and assists.
The Avalanche certainly have options this summer, but Sakic's comments suggest evolution rather than revolution.
Colorado does not believe its championship window has slammed shut.
Instead, the organization views the season-ending stretch as an outlier that interrupted what was otherwise one of the strongest regular-season performances in franchise history. But as has been reported extensively, it wasn’t simply a bad week. There were underlying issues that were exposed and never fully corrected, and addressing those gaps will be a priority moving forward—whether that means adding a young left-shot defenseman via trade, or injecting more size and physicality up front.
If the man in charge truly holds that belief, it’s unlikely he will overhaul a roster that spent six months proving it belongs among the NHL’s elite.