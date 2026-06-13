Inside The Avalanche Offseason: Stability Appears Likely After Vegas Sweep

Nick Blankenburg proved to be a dependable seventh defenseman, Brent Burns showed he could still handle significant minutes at 41 years old, Brett Kulak brought stability to the blue line after arriving at the trade deadline, and Joel Kiviranta battled through multiple injuries to provide a steady, reliable presence even if the offensive production never fully materialized. Kiviranta also earned a spot on Finland's roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, where he represented his country alongside fellow Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen and former Colorado star Mikko Rantanen.