Avalanche Could Leverage Minnesota Wild Deal to Lock Up Jack Drury

Could the Colorado Avalanche look at what the Minnesota Wild gave to Michael McCarron and use that as an offer to pending restricted free agent Jack Drury?
The Colorado Avalanche offseason has been a roller coaster of emotions, and free agency hasn't even started yet. Chris MacFarland is leaving for the Nashville Predators on a reported massive offer, which forces Joe Sakic to take the mantle of General Manager back and adds even more pressure on this front office to make changes to a team many thought could/was better than the 2022 Stanley Cup team.
One contract that will need to be tackled this summer is that of forward Jack Drury, who is a restricted free agent. With the team having just under $3 million in cap space, he is a key depth piece to keep, given his on-ice work, and he's only 26 years old. The question is: what does he want, and what are the Avalanche willing to pay? Well, one major factor just got resolved that could play into their negotiations over how much Drury could be paid.
Minnesota Wild Already Making Moves
Earlier today, the Minnesota Wild announced they have re-signed pending unrestricted free agent Michael McCarron to a six-year, $20 million extension, with a $3.33 million cap hit. The contract includes a no-movement clause for the first three seasons, then a modified 15-team no-movement clause for the final three seasons.
McCarron started the season with the Predators and, in 59 games, scored five goals and seven assists for 12 points before being traded to the Wild for a 2028 second-round pick. In 20 games with the Wild, he scored three goals and two assists for five points, following that up with two goals and two assists for four points in 11 playoff games.
While his point production might not stand out, it needed to be evaluated given the Wild's lack of center depth. This is a signing that if the Wild can secure another bona fide top-six center, McCarron as a bottom-six center is tremendous value, considering his lineup with Yakov Trenin and Vladimir Tarasenko was great for them in the playoffs.
The Avalanche Could Use The Wild As Leverage
If you're Sakic and start talks with Drury, this is the exact number range you want to sign Drury for, and it comes with greater benefits than the McCarron signing. While the size differential is noticeable, and how that was a major topic when the Avalanche lost to the Golden Knights, and how the team needed to get “tougher, bigger, grittier”. Drury plays like he's 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
He's not afraid to throw the body or get infront of the puck to block a shot, and is a great addition to the penalty kill. He's also great at the faceoff; he finished the regular season with a 58.1% win rate, which is the third-highest on the team. He's a pivotal guy you want on the penalty kill or for a defensive zone draw. Better than Nicolas Roy, Nazem Kadri, or Ross Colton. In the playoffs, he remained excellent, going 76-48 for a 61.3% win rate.
The biggest factor in getting an extension, and in the Avalanche being more open-minded about a longer-term contract, is his age. McCarron is currently 31 and will turn 32 on March 7, 2027. While yes, the Wild are in win-now mode, and the cap hit of $3.33 million over the next six years isn't awful with the cap going up, it's the no-movement clause that could be a factor if the Wild need to make drastic changes.
Drury is 26 years old and turns 27 on February 3, 2027, so even if the Avalanche match with the same contract and similar numbers, it helps lock in Drury, who can get better with time. When his contract is over, it opens up more possibilities for signing him when he's 32, by which time the team will ultimately be completely different, with a completely different cap situation.
Sakic and the Avalanche have some moves to make this summer. No doubt we will see some names start popping up around the NHL Entry Draft as the Avalanche look to free up some cap space. However, keeping Drury with the team for the long term should be a priority for the team if/when they open up some cap space this summer.