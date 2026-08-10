NHL Network Name Cale Makar As Best Defensemen In The NHL
The NHL Network put out a list ranking the top 20 defensemen in the NHL, and both Cale Makar and Devon Toews have made the list, with Makar ranking 1st and Toews ranking 20th.
The topic of who the best defensemen in the NHL have been a continuous argument, but it has really taken off these past couple of seasons with the amount of talent there is now. Is it the offense, the defense, or is it a mix of both that qualifies them as the best in the league?
Well, the NHL Network has put together a list ranking the top 20 defensemen in the NHL right now, as they state in their article, “Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal, or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now,”.
To no surprise, or to other teams' surprise, the NHL Network and its producers and analysts have named Cale Makar as the best defenseman in the NHL right now, stating,
“Makar was third among NHL defensemen with 79 points (20 goals, 59 assists) in 75 games, and had a plus-40 even-strength goal differential that was third among defensemen behind Avalanche teammates Sam Malinski (plus-44) and Josh Manson (plus-41). The 27-year-old finished second in voting for the Norris Trophy, the sixth straight season he's been a finalist, including wins in 2022 and 2025; he joined Bobby Orr (seven times) as the only players to be a Norris finalist at least six times in his first seven seasons. Makar also became the 11th defenseman in NHL history to score 20 goals in three straight seasons, the first to do it since Phil Housley (six straight) and Al MacInnis in 1992. Makar had a secondary assist on March 28 against the Winnipeg Jets to become the 12th active defenseman with 500 points. It was his 467th game, the fourth-fewest in NHL history for a defenseman to reach 500 points, after Bobby Orr (396), Paul Coffey (422), and Denis Potvin (465).”
Makar finished ahead of Quinn Hughes (2), recent Norris Trophy winner Zack Werenski (3), Rasmus Dahlin (4), and Miro Heiskanen (5) in the list. Even in a “down” season that didn’t see him record similar stats to his Norris Trophy-winning season in 2024-25, he still managed to finish with 20 goals and 59 assists for 79 points, ranking him third in points, sixth in goals, and tied for fourth in assists. A big factor in that point and goal reduction was the lack of power play success, with him scoring the fewest power play goals (4) since his rookie (2019-20) and sophomore season (2020-21).
Though he did finish with 25 power-play assists, more than last season but not as high as the 2023-24 season, where he finished with 32. Considering he still finished with 29 power-play points when the power play, for the majority of the season, was not up to what it should be with that amount of talent on the team, it's safe to say there were a lot of points left on the table.
Though Makar wasn’t the only Avalanche to make the top 20 list, his partner Devon Toews also made the list, as he was ranked 20th.
“Toews had 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 68 regular-season games and was a dependable top-pair partner for Cale Makar. He had a plus-38 even-strength goal differential that was tied for fourth among NHL defensemen while averaging 18:33 of ice time per game at even strength. He was just as good during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, leading Avalanche defensemen with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 13 games, and leading all Colorado players with an average ice time of 25:39 per game. He was just as good defensively, with a plus-6 even-strength goal differential. Toews also helped Team Canada win the silver medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics with three points (one goal, two assists) in 19:57 of ice time in six games, and led his team with a plus-9 rating in the tournament.”
This might be even more controversial for many, just for the names Toews has left on the board. Taking the place of guys like Jacob Chychrun, Erik Karlsson, or even Mikahil Sergachev. Though Toews has been a backbone to this team ever since he signed, he was put into a position where he wasn’t forced to carry the offense alone, but is a staple of their defensive game. His chemistry with Makar has only gotten better every season they've been together.
Despite arguably having his worst season with the Avalanche, both offensively and defensively, his history with the team and what he has done on both ends of the ice prove he should be on this list.