REPORT: Cale Makar OUT For Game 2 Against Golden Knights In Western Conference Finals

Cale Makar will be OUT for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights
It wasn't great news for the Avalanche when Makar missed Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, and it's no better news that head coach Jared Bednar has announced that Cale Makar will not be available for Game 2.
Before Game 1, Makar did skate the morning of the game, but in the days leading up to it, he was not on the ice for any prior skates. Bednar stated before Game 1 that he is listed as "day-to-day".
Game 1 wasn't the prettiest for the Avalanche, and despite another close comeback in the third period, they're going to need to do better on both sides of the ice if they want to keep this series alive until Makar is ready to be back in the lineup.