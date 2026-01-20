Why The Colorado Avalanche Would Be Better Off Avoiding A Panarin Deal

The Colorado Avalanche's start to the season has been nothing but historic, despite a rough couple of recent weeks. With a record of 34-5-8 for 76 points, 47 games played, they are still on pace to break the 2022-23 Boston Bruins NHL single-season wins and points record.
There, players like Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar lead the way in their respective trophy voting. Goaltending, once a major red flag for this organization, has been a significant reason for its current success. So the question begs: could this team get better?
Well, the New York Rangers General Manager, Chris Drury, sent a letter to all Rangers fans a couple of days ago regarding their current lack of performance this season and the significant changes that should be coming to the lineup, both this season and going forward.
The most significant piece of news is that star winger Artemi Panarin, a pending UFA this summer, will not be receiving a contract extension, easily jumping the line and becoming the number one trade target for many teams trying to acquire him before the Olympic roster freeze on Feb.4 or the trade deadline on March 6.
Panarin has an $11.6 million cap hit and a full no-move clause, but with recent news of how the team's future looks, he might be willing to waive it for the right team that can fit his aspirations for a Stanley Cup and could offer the best trade package Drury might like for the Rangers.
This all comes back around to the Colorado Avalanche and how their season has begun. This is a team that is the definition of “cup or bust”, the window is starting to shrink, and with the team firing on all cylinders this season, there should be no doubt they make a move to two to improve this team.
Including Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, and how he named the Avalanche alongside the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Washington Capitals as names to watch in the Panarin trade mill. While frankly, I do agree that Panarin can come in and be a major contributor to this team, I don’t see General Manager Chris MacFarland and President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic making the cap room to fit him without taking too much from this already successful roster.
As of writing (Jan. 20), the Avalanche have $1.7 million in cap space, and that's Logan O’Connor on LTIR, Joel Kiviranta on IR, and both Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog out week-to-week. To bring in Panarin, who would become the second-highest-paid player on this team, you're going to need to move more than just draft picks and prospects to make this deal work.
You're looking at moving players like Samuel Girard, Valeri Nichushkin, Ross Colton, and Artturi Lehkonen, and that's if the Rangers would even want any of the listed players. Even the players listed have trade-modified trade clauses, and while I doubt the Rangers are listed on theirs, if they are, there's another wrench in your plans, and now you have to pivot to another player to make the money work.
What about picks and prospects? Drury, in the letter, stated it was more of a retool and then rebuild, but despite that, the Avalanche doesn’t have much they could offer that would be super enticing.
Much was spent on acquiring Brock Nelson and more at last season's trade deadline, and they don’t have a first-, second-, or third-round draft pick in the 2026 Draft. So, unless Drury wants picks in the coming seasons or has scouts who like some of our prospects, our package is definitely not the best for competing with others.
Then there is the extension part. As stated, the salary cap is going up significantly, but if you're looking at who the Avalanche need to extend in the coming summers, adding Panarin to this list is going to make things really tough, especially for a guy who turns 35 next season and is already making $11.5 million.
They just extended Martin Necas' next season, who carries a cap hit of $11.5 million. Cale Makar is eligible for contract extension talks this summer, and that's going to be the number one focus this summer heading into next season.
So, unless Panarin is willing to take a steep pay cut, the Avalanche are going back to the situation where a majority of their money is invested in the top guys, which could affect their bottom-six and, in turn, depth scoring.
MacFarland and Sakic need to be smart come the trade deadline. This team is set up for postseason success, but how do you improve this roster without taking away from what already makes it successful? Panarin, even at his age, is a game-changer, but given how the Avalanche's cap, draft picks, and roster construction are right now, it's too risky to go after another big fish like him.