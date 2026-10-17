Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. New York Rangers (12 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 17, 2026 12:30 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 12:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 26-24-1-7 Overall, and 15-16-0-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. New York.
New York Rangers - 6-3-0 - 12 Points - Lost 2 - 2nd in the Metro
Columbus Blue Jackets - 2-3-0 - 4 Points - Lost 2 - 7th in the Metro
Teams Notes Per CBJ PR
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals (including SO goals) 11 times in the last 13 outings overall and in 15 of the last 18 games of the series dating back to Oct. 29, 2021.
- The Jackets have a 24.0 percent power play percentage in the last nine games at Nationwide Arena in the series (6-of-25).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Conor Garland has scored in each of his last two games against New York (2-0-2) and has 7-2-9 in 14 career contests vs. the club.
- Matthew Knies has collected points in five of his six career games vs. the Rangers (3-2-5).
- Sean Monahan has tallied 5-9-14 in 20 career games vs. New York, with points in five of his last six contests (3-3-6).
- Damon Severson has notched 5-18-23 in 48 career GP against New York, with points in back-to-back games against the club (1-2-3) and has points in seven of his past 10 meetings (1-6-7).
- Zach Werenski has recorded 3-19-22with 5 multi-point efforts in 28 career games against New York, who notched 0-3-3 last time out on Mar. 19, 2026, and has 0-7-7 in his past five matchups.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 16.7% - 23rd in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 61.1% - 30th in the NHL
- Goals For - 15 - 29th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 21 - 15th in the NHL
Rangers Stats
- Power Play - 22.2% - 10th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 92.9% - 3rd in the NHL
- Goals For - 28 - 7th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 21 - 11th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Rangers
- The Blue Jackets are 26-24-1-7 Overall, and 15-16-0-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. New York.
- Columbus has earned points in eight of the last 11 meetings against the New York Rangers (5-3-3).
- CBJ have gone 24-of-28 (85.7 pct.) on the penalty kill in the last 12 contests of the series.
- The last matchup between teams oin Mar. 19, 2026 saw 11 combined penalties, the most in the series since 14 recorded on Oct. 24, 2008.
Who To Watch For The Rangers
- Alex Lafreniere leads the Rangers with 7 goals and 11 points.
- Adam Fox leads NYR with 9 assists.
- Goalie Dylan Garand is 3-2-0 with a SV% of .915.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Dante Fabbro - Broken Hand - IR - 5 Games Missed
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 5 Games Missed
- Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 5 Games Missed
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 19
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN (Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo)
Next Up For Columbus: The CBJ take on the New York Rangers tonight at 7:00 PM.
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