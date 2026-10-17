Columbus Blue Jackets (4 pts) vs. New York Rangers (12 pts) Game Preview

Conor Garland has scored in each of his last two games against New York (2-0-2) and has 7-2-9 in 14 career contests vs. the club.

Matthew Knies has collected points in five of his six career games vs. the Rangers (3-2-5).

Sean Monahan has tallied 5-9-14 in 20 career games vs. New York, with points in five of his last six contests (3-3-6).

Damon Severson has notched 5-18-23 in 48 career GP against New York, with points in back-to-back games against the club (1-2-3) and has points in seven of his past 10 meetings (1-6-7).