    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jason Newland
    Nov 28, 2025, 15:40
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jason Newland
    Nov 28, 2025, 15:40
    Jason Newland
    Nov 28, 2025, 15:40
    Updated at: Nov 28, 2025, 15:40

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home tonight to play the Pittsburgh Penguins

    Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 19-30-9 all-time, and 13-11-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

    Luca Pinelli - Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundeström

    Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 16 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 8 Games - IR
    • Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 2 Game
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 39

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

    Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

    Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

    Let us know what you think below.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    thn.com/free