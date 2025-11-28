Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (26 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (27 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 19-30-9 all-time, and 13-11-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Luca Pinelli - Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundeström

Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 16 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 8 Games - IR

Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 2 Game

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 39

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

