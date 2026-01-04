    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    Jason Newland
    Jan 4, 2026, 17:38
    Jason Newland
    Jan 4, 2026, 17:38
    Updated at: Jan 4, 2026, 17:38

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Nationwide Arena.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Dmitri Voronkov - Cole Sillinger - Danton Heinen 

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Sean Monahan(injured) 

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.
    • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR
    • Miles Wood - Lower Body - IR - Week-to-week.
    • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game IR - Week to week.

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 90

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

