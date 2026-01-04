Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Today's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (42 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (47 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 19-31-9 all-time, and 13-12-4 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov - Cole Sillinger - Danton Heinen

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Sean Monahan(injured)

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game IR - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 90

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

