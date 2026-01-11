Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game Utah Mammoth

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Utah Mammoth tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 1-1-0 all-time, and 1-0-1 on the road in Utah.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro - Egor Zamula

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries 

  • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 36 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.
  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 6 Game IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 5 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 3 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 110

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

