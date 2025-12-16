Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Anaheim Ducks

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 31-29-1-8 all-time, and 16-13-0-5 at home vs. Anaheim.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan – Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

Isac Lundeström - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 24 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 9 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 63

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

