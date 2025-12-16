    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Dec 16, 2025, 15:43
    The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM.

    Columbus is 31-29-1-8 all-time, and 16-13-0-5 at home vs. Anaheim.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan – Yegor Chinakhov

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

    Isac Lundeström - Brendan Gaunce - Kent Johnson

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 24 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 9 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 63

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

