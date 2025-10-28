Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Buffalo Sabres

Columbus Blue Jackets (8 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit KeyBank Center for the first of two meetings this season.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries - None on IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 9

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

