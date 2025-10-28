    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Buffalo Sabres

    Oct 28, 2025, 15:08
    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Buffalo Sabres

    Oct 28, 2025, 15:08
    Updated at: Oct 28, 2025, 15:08

    The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Buffalo to face the Sabres for the first time this season.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (8 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9 pts) Game Preview

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

    Injuries - None on IR

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 9

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

    Let us know what you think below.

