Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (71 pts) Game Preview

The<a href="http://thn.com/columbus" target="_blank"> Columbus Blue Jackets</a> are on the road to take on the <a href="http://thn.com/colorado">Colorado Avalanche</a> today at 4 PM Eastern.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Danton Heinen - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro - Egor Zamula

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 35 Games - IR - Expected to practice with the team when the current road trip concludes. But there is no timeline for a return to the lineup.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 7 Games - IR

Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 5 Game IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 4 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 2 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 105

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

