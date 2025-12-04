Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home take on the Detroit Red Wings at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets (29 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 48-52-1-15 all-time, and 27-24-1-7 at Home vs. Detroit.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundeström

Luca Del Bel Belluz - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 18 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 10 Games - IR - Could return this week

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 3 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 47

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on ESPN+ & HULU. John Buccigross will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

