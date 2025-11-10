    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Edmonton Oilers

    Nov 10, 2025, 18:04
    Nov 10, 2025, 18:04
    Nov 10, 2025, 18:04
    Updated at: Nov 10, 2025, 18:04

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 27-36-3-3 all-time, and 9-23-0-2 on the road vs. Edmonton.

    Dean Evason told the media today that illness has taken hold of the CBJ. A few forwards were missing from the morning skate, and that the lineup won't be known until later. 

    Per Jeff Svoboda, Sean Monahan, Cole Sillinger, Miles Wood and Mathieu Olivier were missing from morning skate. 

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change due to illness

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli – Kirill Marchenko

    Miles Wood - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Boone Jenner - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundeström, Dysin Mayo

    Injuries - Gudbranson on IR  

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 4 games - IR

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 16

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

