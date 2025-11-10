Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Edmonton Oilers

Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Edmonton Oilers (16 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 27-36-3-3 all-time, and 9-23-0-2 on the road vs. Edmonton.

Dean Evason told the media today that illness has taken hold of the CBJ. A few forwards were missing from the morning skate, and that the lineup won't be known until later.

Per Jeff Svoboda, Sean Monahan, Cole Sillinger, Miles Wood and Mathieu Olivier were missing from morning skate.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change due to illness

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli – Kirill Marchenko

Miles Wood - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Boone Jenner - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundeström, Dysin Mayo

Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 4 games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 16

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

