    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers

    Dec 6, 2025, 18:09
    Dec 6, 2025, 18:09
    Updated at: Dec 6, 2025, 18:23

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Florida Panthers today at 3:30PM

    The Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers play today at Amerant Bank Arena. 

    Columbus Blue Jackets (31 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (26 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (31 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (26 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 26-21-0-6 all-time, and 10-14-0-2 on the road vs. Florida.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Kent Johnson - Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundeström

    Luca Del Bel Belluz - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 19 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 11 Games - IR - Could return this week
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 4 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 50

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

