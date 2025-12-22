Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 28-33-1-7 all-time, and 10-22-1-2 on the road vs. L.A.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

Bonne Jenner - Charlie Coyle - Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Jake Christiansen

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Werenski(injured)

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 27 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 12 Games - IR- No timeline for a return - He is skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 70

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

