    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Los Angeles Kings

    Jason Newland
    Dec 22, 2025, 19:11
    Updated at: Dec 22, 2025, 19:11

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at Crypto.com Arena to take on the LA Kings at 10 PM.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 28-33-1-7 all-time, and 10-22-1-2 on the road vs. L.A.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

    Bonne Jenner - Charlie Coyle - Kirill Marchenko

    Dmitri Voronkov – Sean Monahan – Miles Wood

    Cole Sillinger - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Ivan Provorov - Denton Mateychuk

    Dante Fabbro - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Jake Christiansen

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Werenski(injured)

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 27 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 12 Games - IR- No timeline for a return - He is skating

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 70

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

