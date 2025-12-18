    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Minnesota Wild

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Minnesota Wild at 7 PM.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (45 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (45 pts) Game Preview The Minnesota Wild come into Columbus having won five straight games, and have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan – Yegor Chinakhov

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

    Isac Lundeström - Zach Aston-Reese - Kent Johnson

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Brendan Gaunce(away from team due to wife expecting a baby)

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 25 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 10 Games - IR- No timeline for a return, but is skating.

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 65

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

