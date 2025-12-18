Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Minnesota Wild

Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (45 pts) Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild come into Columbus having won five straight games, and have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan – Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

Isac Lundeström - Zach Aston-Reese - Kent Johnson

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Brendan Gaunce(away from team due to wife expecting a baby)

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 25 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 10 Games - IR- No timeline for a return, but is skating.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 65

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

