    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Montréal Canadiens

    Nov 17, 2025, 15:17
    Nov 17, 2025, 15:17
    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the Montréal Canadiens.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 21-17-1-5 all-time, and 11-7-0-2 at home vs. Montréal.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Yegor Chinakhov - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves - Confirmed

    Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Luca Del Bel Belluz

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 10 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 24

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

