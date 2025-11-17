Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Montréal Canadiens

Columbus Blue Jackets (20 pts) vs. Montréal Canadiens (22 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 21-17-1-5 all-time, and 11-7-0-2 at home vs. Montréal.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Yegor Chinakhov - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström - Miles Wood

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Jet Greaves - Confirmed

Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 10 games - IR

Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 2 Games - IR

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 24

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

