    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

    Jason Newland
    Dec 1, 2025, 17:10
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland
    Jason Newland

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

    Jason Newland
    Dec 1, 2025, 17:10
    Jason Newland
    Dec 1, 2025, 17:10
    Updated at: Dec 1, 2025, 17:10

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7 PM.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (27 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (33 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (27 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (33 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 29-22-1-3 all-time, and 12-10-1-3 at home vs. New Jersey.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kent Johnson

    Luca Pinelli - Sean Monahan – Cole Sillinger

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Isac Lundeström

    Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 17 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 9 Games - IR
    • Kirill Marchenko - Lower Body - Missed 3 Game
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 2 Game

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 43

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

    Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

    Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

    Let us know what you think below.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

    thn.com/free