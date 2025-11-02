Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders

Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. New York Islanders (11 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 27-22-1-7, and 9-15-0-3 on the road all-time vs. the Islanders.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Miles Wood

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Kent Johnson - Isac Lundeström – Zach Aston-Reese

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Elvis Merzļikins

Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Dysin Mayo

Injuries - None on IR

Erik Gudbranson - Back tightness - Missed 3 games

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 12

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

