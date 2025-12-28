    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Islanders

    Dec 28, 2025, 14:11
    Updated at: Dec 28, 2025, 15:52

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home after the Christmas break to take on the New York Islanders at 5 PM.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (36 pts) vs. New York Islanders (46 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 27-23-1-7 all-time, and 18-7-1-4 at home vs. New York.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Brendan Gaunce - Cole Sillinger

    Defense

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Ivan Provorov - Dante Fabbro

    Jake Christiansen - Brendan Smith

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov, Isac Lundeström(injured) 

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 28 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Zach Werenski - Lower Body - Missed 1 Game - IR
    • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 73

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

