    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New York Rangers

    Nov 15, 2025, 15:36
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 16:51

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to take on the New York Rangers.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. New York Rangers (20 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. New York Rangers (20 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 24-24-1-6 all-time, and 13-16-0-1 at home vs. New York.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. An optional skate was held this morning. Per Dean Evason, the lineup will be decided at game time. 

    Forwards

    Luca Del Bel Belluz - Sean Monahan – Kent Johnson

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves - Confirmed

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 9 games - IR
    • Boone Jenner - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 22

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.  

