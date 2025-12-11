Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa Senators

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.
Forwards
Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson - Adam Fantilli – Boone Jenner
Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger
Brendan Gaunce - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov
Defense
Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson
Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro
Starter: Elvis Merzlikins
Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 59
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.