    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa Senators

    Jason Newland
    Dec 11, 2025, 15:35
    Updated at: Dec 11, 2025, 20:56

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Ottawa Senators tonight at 7 PM.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 19-20-2-3 all-time, and 12-7-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kirill Marchenko

    Kent Johnson - Adam Fantilli – Boone Jenner

    Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

    Brendan Gaunce - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

    Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

    Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 22 Games - IR - No timeline for a return
    • Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 59

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

