Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa Senators

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Ottawa Senators (30 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 19-20-2-3 all-time, and 12-7-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change.

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan - Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson - Adam Fantilli – Boone Jenner

Miles Wood – Charlie Coyle – Cole Sillinger

Brendan Gaunce - Isac Lundeström - Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk - Damon Severson

Brendan Smith - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 22 Games - IR - No timeline for a return

Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - IR- No timeline for a return

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 59

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Bob Wischusen will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 THE FAN, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.