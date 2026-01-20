Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Ottawa Senators

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home for the first game of a five-game home stand to take on the Ottawa Senators at 7 PM.

Columbus is 20-21-2-3 all-time, and 12-8-1-2 at home vs. Ottawa.
Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Cole Sillinger - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Danton Heinen – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Dmitri Voronkov - Brendan Gaunce - Zach Aston-Reese

Defense

Zach Werenski - Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov - Erik Gudbranson

Jake Christiansen - Egor Zamula

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Denton Mateychuk(Injured), Dante Fabbro(Injured), Isaac Lundestrom 

Injuries 

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 10 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 7 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.     

