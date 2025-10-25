    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

    The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins for the first time this season.

    Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 18-30-0-9, and 5-19-0-5 on the road all-time against the Pens.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

    Scratches: Jake Christiansen

    Injuries - None on IR

    • Miles Wood - 4 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 8

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

