Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (6 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 18-30-0-9, and 5-19-0-5 on the road all-time against the Pens.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Erik Gudbranson - Dante Fabbro

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Jake Christiansen

Injuries - None on IR

Miles Wood - 4 Games Missed - Eye Injury - Skating

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 8

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

