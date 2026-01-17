Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Cole Sillinger
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä
Defense
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson
Starter: Elvis Merzlikins
Scratches: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Denton Mateychuk(injured)
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCDin Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY
