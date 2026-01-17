Logo
Columbus Blue Jackets
Powered by Roundtable
Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Pittsburgh Penguins cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Jason Newland
9h
Partner
240Members·3KPosts
JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at 7 PM.

Columbus is 19-30-0-11 all-time, and 6-19-0-5 at home vs. Pittsburgh.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (49 pts) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (54 pts) Game PreviewColumbus is 19-30-0-11 all-time, and 6-19-0-5 at home vs. Pittsburgh.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Kirill Marchenko - Adam Fantilli - Cole Sillinger

Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

Dmitri Voronkov – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro 

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Egor Zamula - Erik Gudbranson

Starter: Elvis Merzlikins

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Jake Christiansen, Denton Mateychuk(injured) 

Injuries 

  • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 11 Games - IR
  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 9 Games IR - Out 3-4 months after having knee surgery.
  • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 8 Games - IR - Week to week.
  • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 6 Games - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 127

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

* Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCDin Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story. 

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Game DayLatest News
1