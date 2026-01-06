    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. San Jose Sharks

    Jason Newland
    Jan 6, 2026, 19:39
    Updated at: Jan 6, 2026, 22:39

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks.

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks.

Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (43 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 29-34-0-6 all-time, and 10-21-0-3 on the road in San Jose.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change at gametime due to injuries. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Danton Heinen

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Dysin Mayo, Mason Marchment(injured)

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 33 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.
    • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 5 Games - IR
    • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 2 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
    • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 3 Game IR - Week to week.

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 95

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

