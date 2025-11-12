    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Seattle Kraken

    Jason Newland
    Nov 12, 2025, 00:44
    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Seattle Kraken

    Nov 12, 2025, 00:44
    Nov 12, 2025, 00:44
    Updated at: Nov 12, 2025, 02:15
    Columbus Blue Jackets (15 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (18 pts) Game Preview Columbus Blue Jackets (15 pts) vs. Seattle Kraken (18 pts) Game Preview Columbus is 3-5 all-time, and 2-2 on the road vs. Seattle.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change due to illness. Dean Evason will decide after warmups. 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli – Kirill Marchenko

    Miles Wood - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Boone Jenner - Luca Del Bel Belluz - Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundeström, Dysin Mayo

    Injuries - Gudbranson on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 7 games - IR
    • Miles Wood - Illness
    • Cole Sillinger - Illness

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 19

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

