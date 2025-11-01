    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. St. Louis Blues

    Nov 1, 2025, 14:29
    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. St. Louis Blues

    Nov 1, 2025, 14:29
    Nov 1, 2025, 14:29
    Updated at: Nov 1, 2025, 14:29

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are back home to battle the St. Louis Blues for the first time this season.

    Columbus is 37-42-3-13, and 24-16-2-5 at home all-time vs. the Blues.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change 

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Sean Monahan – Kirill Marchenko

    Boone Jenner – Adam Fantilli – Kent Johnson

    Cole Sillinger – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Miles Wood - Isac Lundeström – Yegor Chinakhov

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Dante Fabbro

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

    Injuries - None on IR

    • Erik Gudbranson - Back tightness - Missed 2 games

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 11

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

