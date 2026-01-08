Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Columbus Blue Jackets (43 pts) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (48 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 7-7-1 all-time, and 3-4-0 on the road in Vegas.

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

Forwards

Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

Defense

Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen - Egor Zamula

Starter: Jet Greaves

Scratches: Dante Fabbro, Danton Heinen

Injuries

Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.

Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR

Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR - Week-to-week.

Brendan Smith - Knee Surgery - Missed 4 Games IR - 3-4 Months

Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game - Week to week.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 100

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.

***Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

