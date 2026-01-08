    • Powered by Roundtable

    Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Jason Newland
    Jan 8, 2026, 19:45
    The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 10 PM.

    Columbus is 7-7-1 all-time, and 3-4-0 on the road in Vegas.

    Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change

    Forwards

    Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko

    Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson 

    Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier

    Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä

    Defense

    Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk

    Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson

    Jake Christiansen - Egor Zamula

    Starter: Jet Greaves

    Scratches: Dante Fabbro, Danton Heinen

    Injuries 

    • Erik Gudbranson - Upper Body - Missed 34 Games - IR - No timeline for a return.
    • Isac Lundeström - Lower Body - Missed 6 Games - IR
    • Miles Wood - Lower Body - Missed 3 Games - IR - Week-to-week.
    • Brendan Smith - Knee Surgery - Missed 4 Games IR - 3-4 Months
    • Mason Marchment - Upper Body - Missed 1 Game - Week to week.

    TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 100

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

    ***Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY

