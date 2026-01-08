Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Projected Lineup **Lines Subject to Change
Forwards
Dmitri Voronkov - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger - Sean Monahan - Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner – Charlie Coyle – Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese - Brendan Gaunce - Mikael Pyyhtiä
Defense
Zach Werenski - Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov - Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen - Egor Zamula
Starter: Jet Greaves
Scratches: Dante Fabbro, Danton Heinen
Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 100
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK. Steve Mears will be on the play-by-play. The radio broadcast will be on 93.3 The Bus, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
***Simulcasted on CW Columbus, WUAB in Cleveland, WXIX in Cincinnati, WZCD in Dayton, WQCW in Charleston/Huntington, WV, WKYT in Lexington, KY and WAVE in Louisville, KY
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.