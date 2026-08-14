2 Blue Jackets On The Hot Seat This Season

Now, Johnson must prove that last season was simply a fluke. At just 23 years old, he is certainly still young enough that he has the potential to turn things around. This is especially so when noting that set career highs with 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points in 68 games just back in 2024-25. Yet, if he struggles yet again this season with the Blue Jackets, his future in Columbus will only look murkier.