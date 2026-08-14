2 Blue Jackets On The Hot Seat This Season

These Blue Jackets are entering the season on the hot seat.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering this season with a lot of pressure. After a poor finish to the 2025-26 season, they extended their playoff drought to six years. With this, the Blue Jackets are entering the campaign with the goal of bouncing back and becoming a playoff team again.
However, the Blue Jackets are also entering this season with a few players on the hot seat. Due to this, let's look at two Blue Jackets players who are under the most pressure heading into the 2026-27 season.
Kent Johnson
Assuming Kent Johnson ends up not being traded by the Blue Jackets this off-season, he will be a big player to watch next season. It is clear that the 2021 fifth-overall pick needs to have a major response season after his rough 2025-26 season.
Johnson had a year to forget for the Blue Jackets in 2025-26, and the truth can be seen with his stats. In 76 games last season with Columbus, he recorded seven goals, 15 assists, and 22 points. He was also healthy scratched at times last season due to his struggles.
Now, Johnson must prove that last season was simply a fluke. At just 23 years old, he is certainly still young enough that he has the potential to turn things around. This is especially so when noting that set career highs with 24 goals, 33 assists, and 57 points in 68 games just back in 2024-25. Yet, if he struggles yet again this season with the Blue Jackets, his future in Columbus will only look murkier.
Elvis Merzlikins
This is also a very important season for Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins. With the 32-year-old netminder entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27, he will need to have a better campaign this year.
The 2025-26 season was a rough year for Merzlikins, as he posted an .883 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average in 30 games. It marked the fourth season in a row where Merzlikins had a save percentage under .900. It was also the second-worst save percentage of his NHL career, as he had an .876 save percentage in 2022-23.
Overall, with Merzlikins now in the final season of his contract, there is no question that he is entering the campaign on the hot seat. It will be interesting to see if he can put together a strong season as Jet Greaves' backup.