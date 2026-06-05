4 Potential Free Agent Destinations For Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment

If the Blue Jackets don't re-sign Mason Marchment, which teams could target him on July 1?
Mason Marchment is one of the Columbus Blue Jackets' top pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Given how well he played for the Blue Jackets after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken, it would not be surprising if Columbus works hard to keep him around.
Yet, with Marchment being one of the top pending UFA forwards in the NHL heading into the summer, it would also be understandable if he decided to test the market.
Because of this, let's look at four teams that could sign Marchment if he does not end up re-signing with the Blue Jackets.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Recently, The Hockey News' Jason Newland brought up the possibility of the Pittsburgh Penguins landing Mason Marchment due to his past with Pens GM Kyle Dubas. Marchment would have the potential to be a good pickup for Pittsburgh as they look to continue to head in the right direction. He would also offer them a strong replacement for pending UFA Anthony Mantha if he signs elsewhere this summer.
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins could be a team to keep an eye on if Marchment ends up testing free agency. It is no secret that the Bruins' top six could use a boost, and Marchment would provide them with just that if acquired. The Bruins also value players who play with a physical edge, so it would not be shocking if Boston had interest in the 6-foot-5 Marchment this summer.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals could use another impactful winger as they look to bounce back after missing the playoffs this season. With Marchment being one of the top pending UFAs who can hit the market on July 1, it would make sense if the Capitals had him on their radar this summer. He would give them another option for their top six and power play if successfully signed.
San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks should also be watched when it comes to Marchment. He would be a very good power forward for them to bring in. This is because he would not only provide them with more offense but also another veteran forward to help mentor their younger players as they look to take that next step.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.