73 Days Until Opening Night: Jet Greaves

During the 2022-23 season, Greaves was expected to play backup to Daniil Tarasov. The plans were that Tarasov would play 55-60 games in the AHL to get himself ready to take on a bigger role with Columbus. However, due to injuries in Columbus with Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo, Tarasov was only able to play in 11 games for Cleveland. Tarasov himself was often injured and only played in 17 NHL games. The goalie situation was a complete disaster up and down the organization. That being said, Greaves played in 43 games for Cleveland, going 19-16-5. He had a GAA of 3.08 and a save % of .899. Some people will say that's not good, but for a 22-year-old with hardly any pro experience, he did well. So well that he earned a call-up and was able to start against his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs on April 4th, 2023. He would lose 4-2 but would make 46 saves on 49 shots.