A Final Look At The Individual Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko - 27 - He finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight season (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger).

Adam Fantilli - 24 - Took a slight step down in goals as he had 31 last season.

Zach Werenski - 22 - Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.

Charlie Coyle - 20 - He scored 20 goals in a season for only the third time in his career (25 in 2023-24 with Boston & 21 in 2015-16 with Minnesota). He had 7 power play goals.