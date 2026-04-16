A Final Look At The Individual Stats For The 2025-26 Columbus Blue Jackets

See how the individual players performed this season.
The 25-26 season for the Columbus Blue Jackets came to a disappointing end on Tuesday night, finishing with a record of 40-30-12 and 92 points. They finished 5th in the Metro.
This year's team had a few guys set career highs in various stats, break team records, and could very well have the Norris Trophy winner, so let's take a look at how everyone finished.
Goals
- Kirill Marchenko - 27 - He finished the 2025-26 season leading the team in goals for the third-straight season (tied in 2024-25), while also ranking second in points as well as third in assists. He is only the second player in franchise history to score 20-plus goals in their first four seasons with the club (R.J. Umberger).
- Adam Fantilli - 24 - Took a slight step down in goals as he had 31 last season.
- Zach Werenski - 22 - Werenski led league defensemen in even strength goals. and had 4 power play goals.
- Charlie Coyle - 20 - He scored 20 goals in a season for only the third time in his career (25 in 2023-24 with Boston & 21 in 2015-16 with Minnesota). He had 7 power play goals.
- Mason Marchment - 19 - Scored 15 after being traded to Columbus. His 19 are the second highest of his career. He had 3 power play goals.
Assists
- Zach Werenski - 59 - He tied the single-season franchise record for assists (59 by himself in 2024-25 & Artemi Panarin in 2018-19). He had 17 power-play assists.
- Kirill Marchenko - 40 - He finished 3 assists shy of his career-high of 43. He had 17 power-play assists.
- Charlie Coyle - 38 - Coyle tied a career high in assists and power play goals.
- Adam Fantilli - 35 - Set a career high in assists, which included 9 power play assists.
- Mason Marchment - 26 - Combined assists with Seattle and Columbus. He had 17 with the CBJ.
Points
- Zach Werenski - 81 - He is only the third American-born defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons (Housley from 1991-93 & Leetch from 1990-92). Werenski is also just the second skater in franchise history (Artemi Panarin) to post two-straight 50-assist and 70-point campaigns. He set the single-season franchise record for most multi-point performances (26), surpassing Panarin’s 25 in 2018-19. He also set a club record for most multi-point games in a season.
- Kirill Marchenko - 67 - He collected 60 or more points for the second consecutive season, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to do so joining Rick Nash (4-straight from 2007-11), Ray Whitney (2001-03), David Vyborny (2005-07), Ryan Johansen (2013-15), Artemi Panarin (201719), Johnny Gaudreau (2022-24) and Zach Werenski (2024-26).
- Adam Fantilli - 59 - He set a career high in points in back-to-back years (31-23-54 in 2024-25).
- Charlie Coyle - 58 - Just missed his career high in points (60).
- Mason Marchment - 45 - Had a stat line of 15-17-32 in 2025-26 with the Blue Jackets after making his team debut on Dec. 22, 2025, at Anaheim. He had 13 points when he was acquired from Seattle.
Best Plus/Minus
- Damon Severson - +18
- Mason Marchment - +17
- Ivan Provorov - +14
- Mathieu Olivier - +13
- Denton Mateychuk - +12
Worst Plus/Minus
- Dante Fabbro - -16
- Adam Fantilli - -13
- Miles Wood - -10
- Kent Johnson - -8
- Jake Christiansen - -7
Faceoff %
- Boone Jenner - 52.6% - 5th lowest of his career.
- Sean Monahan - 52.3% - 7th best of his career.
- Isac Lundestrom - 52.1% - Highest % of his career. He had never reached 50% before this season.
- Charlie Coyle - 50.7% - 4th highest of his career.
- Adam Fantilli - 49.8% - Highest of his career by over 6%
Goalie Wins
- Jet Greaves - 26
- Elvis Merzlikins - 14
Save %
- Jet Greaves - .908%
- Elvis Merzlikins - .883%
Goals Against Average
- Jet Greaves - 2.60
- Elvis Merzlikins - 3.40
Shutouts
- Jet Greaves - 2
- Elvis Merzlikins - 1
The Columbus Blue Jackets had some guys have some good years. Many of them set personal high in various stats, while a few others didn't have great years.
We will break down the different position groups in the coming days and weeks.
Next Up For Columbus: Don Waddell and Rick Bowness will talk to the media on Thursday.
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