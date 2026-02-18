As Practice Resumes For CBJ, Bowness Gives Update On A Pair Of Missing Blue Jackets

There were two notable players missing - Forwards Kirill Marchenko and Sean Monahan.
Bowness gave updates on both:
Kirill Marchenko - Lower body issue - skated on his own Friday. Should return to the team on Saturday.
Sean Monahan - Has the flu but skated on his own. He's expected to return for practice tomorrow.
As the Olympic Games are still underway and the United States is still in it, the team is practicing without Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins.
The team will practice on Thursday and Saturday this week.
Other Potential Games For The United States
February 20: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m.
February 21: Bronze Medal Game, 2:10 p.m.
February 22: Gold Medal Game, 8:10 a.m.
