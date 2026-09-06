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Blue Jackets 2026-27 Player Preview: Conor Garland

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Michael DeRosa
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Let's take a look at Conor Garland.

With the 2026-27 season rapidly approaching, we here at The Hockey News Columbus Blue Jackets will be writing previews for each Blue Jackets player.

In this latest edition of the series, we will be taking a look at Blue Jackets forward Conor Garland. 

Blue Jackets' Conor Garland Looking To Have Bounce-Back Year

Garland is entering the 2026-27 season with the goal of having a bounce-back campaign. In 71 games last season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Blue Jackets last season, he posted 12 goals, 21 assists, and 33 points.

Overall, Garland had a down season by his standards in 2025-26. From 2021-22 to 2024-25, he posted at least 46 points in each season. Due to this, he will be a bounce-back candidate to watch this season for Columbus. 

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If Garland gets back to his top form this season, it would be good news for a Blue Jackets club that is looking to break its playoff drought. He has the potential to provide solid secondary offensive production, so it will be interesting to see if he can do just that for the Blue Jackets this season.

The Hockey News Magazine's Point Projection For Garland: 43

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