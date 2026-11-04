Blue Jackets Blast Avalanche Led by Charlie Coyle's Four Points

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Nov 4, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 4, 2026 1:30 PM
The Jackets are now 6-7-0 on the season
Mathieu Olivier(3), Ivan Provorov(1-PPG), Jake Christiansen(2-GWG), Cole Sillinger(4), Charlie Coyle(2-PPG, 3), and Val Nichushkin(2) powered the Blue Jackets past the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.
Cam Talbot was spectacular again, stopping 27 of 29 shots, including 2 of 3 on three Avs power plays.
The Blue Jackets line of Charlie Coyle (2-2-4, +4), Mathieu Olivier (1-2-3, +4) and Cole Sillinger (1-1-2, +3) combined for four goals and five assists and a +11 rating against Colorado.
This was the complete game that Rick Bowness and his Blue Jackets had been looking for. After playing so well against the Hurricanes and Stars this past week and not being able to capitalize, they finally got it done.
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
- Columbus scored 28 seconds into tonight’s contest for the fastest goal to start a game this season (previous best: Christiansen, 2:38 on Oct. 20 vs. Toronto). It marked the 19th fastest goal in franchise history to start a game and the fastest since Mar. 14, 2024 (Boone Jenner at 0:15).
- Six Blue Jackets skaters scored a goal tonight, the most in a game since Jan. 24, 2026 vs. Tampa Bay.
- CBJ scored four goals in the second period, a single season high for most goals scored in a frame this season (MR: 3, 1st period, Oct. 27 at PHI).
- The Blue Jackets’ seven goals are the most scored in a game this season (previous best: 6, Oct. 1 vs. BUF).
- With the final of 7-2, tonight’s game tied for the most lopsided win by the Jackets in franchise history against the Avalanche (Jan. 2, 2009 in 6-1 at COL).
- The seven goals are also the most scored by the Blue Jackets in the all-time series against Colorado (72nd meeting, previous best: 6 – 3x MR: Oct. 12, 2024 in 6-4 W at COL).
Final Stats
cbj app
Player Stats & Notes
- Mathieu Olivier had a goal, 2 assists, and was a plus-4. This was his first multi-point game of the season and third career three-point outing.
- Ivan Provorov scored a goal and was a plus-1.
- Jake Christiansen scored his 2nd goal, which is a new single-season career high. It was also his first career game-winning goal (163 games
- Cole Sillinger scored a goal, had an assist, was a plus-3, and had 2 shots.
- Charlie Coyle scored two goals, had two assists, was a plus-4, and had 3 shots. Last night's performance marked the sixth game with at least four points in his NHL career and his first since Mar. 17, 2026 vs. CAR (1-3-4). He improved to 14-17-31, with seven multi-point performances in 43 career GP against Colorado and has points in nine of his past 11 contests against his former club (5-9-14).
- Val Nichushkin scored a goal and had an assist. This was his first multi-point outing as a Blue Jacket.
- Zach Werenski had two assists and was a plus-3. He also had two shots. This is his third multi-assist contest of the season. He has registered assists in four-straight games (0-6-6). He has now 3-7-10 in 19 career GP, notching 1-5-6 in his 10 career matchups against the Avs at Nationwide Arena.
- Damon Severson had an assist and was a plus-3.
- Denton Mateychuk had an assist.
- Sean Monahan had an assist and was a plus-1.
- Conor Garland had an assist.
- Kent Johnson picked up an assist and had 1 shot. He has a five game points streak.
- Adam Fantilli went pointless but had 4 shots. He also won 75% of his faceoffs.
- Cam Talbot made 27 saves.
Team Stats
- The Jackets went 2/4 on the power play.
- The Columbus PK stopped 2 of 3 Colorado power play's.
- Columbus won 52.7% of the faceoffs -29/55
- The Blue Jackets had 15 hits and 15 blocks.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home to play the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
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