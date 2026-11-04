Blue Jackets Blast Avalanche Led by Charlie Coyle's Four Points

Mathieu Olivier had a goal, 2 assists, and was a plus-4. This was his first multi-point game of the season and third career three-point outing.

Ivan Provorov scored a goal and was a plus-1.

Jake Christiansen scored his 2nd goal, which is a new single-season career high. It was also his first career game-winning goal (163 games

Cole Sillinger scored a goal, had an assist, was a plus-3, and had 2 shots.

Charlie Coyle scored two goals, had two assists, was a plus-4, and had 3 shots. Last night's performance marked the sixth game with at least four points in his NHL career and his first since Mar. 17, 2026 vs. CAR (1-3-4). He improved to 14-17-31, with seven multi-point performances in 43 career GP against Colorado and has points in nine of his past 11 contests against his former club (5-9-14).

Val Nichushkin scored a goal and had an assist. This was his first multi-point outing as a Blue Jacket.

Zach Werenski had two assists and was a plus-3. He also had two shots. This is his third multi-assist contest of the season. He has registered assists in four-straight games (0-6-6). He has now 3-7-10 in 19 career GP, notching 1-5-6 in his 10 career matchups against the Avs at Nationwide Arena.

Damon Severson had an assist and was a plus-3.

Denton Mateychuk had an assist.

Sean Monahan had an assist and was a plus-1.

Conor Garland had an assist.

Kent Johnson picked up an assist and had 1 shot. He has a five game points streak.

Adam Fantilli went pointless but had 4 shots. He also won 75% of his faceoffs.