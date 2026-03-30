Blue Jackets Call Up Luca Del Bel Belluz To Fill Injury Hole

Dmitri Voronkov, Damon Severson, and Mathieu Olivier have all been lost to injuries since last Thursday.
With the recent string of injuries to the Columbus Blue Jackets, it's time to make the usual end-of-year callups.
Talented young forward Luca Del Bel Belluz has been called up by the CBJ to fill one of the holes left by the injured Dmitri Voronkov and Mathieu Olivier.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Del Bel Belluz has played in 53 games for the Cleveland Monsters this season. He's scored 22 goals and totaled 57 points. His 35 assists are 17th in the AHL, while his 57 points are tied for 6th best.
His stat line of 22-35-57 all lead the Monsters.
Luca has also played a total of 29 games for the CBJ, totaling 10 points.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are home for the final game of a three-game homestand to face the Carolina Hurricanes.
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