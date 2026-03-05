Blue Jackets Hit Home Run Trading For Veteran Forward

The Blue Jackets clearly made the right call acquiring Charlie Coyle.
During this past off-season, the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Gavin Brindley, a 2025 third-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick.
With the Blue Jackets' forward group needing a boost, it made sense that they added Coyle and Wood to their roster.
With it now being March, there is no question that the Blue Jackets' decision to bring in Coyle specifically has been a home run.
After posting just 35 points in 83 games this past season split between the Boston Bruins and Avalanche, Coyle entered the 2025-26 campaign with the hope of having a bounce-back year with the Blue Jackets. Now, he has not only successfully bounced back this season but is having one of the best seasons of his NHL career.
Coyle has simply thrived with the Blue Jackets, and the truth is in his stats. In 60 games this campaign with the Metropolitan Division club, the Massachusetts native has recorded 16 goals, 30 assists, and 46 points. With numbers like these, he has cemented himself as an incredibly important part of the Blue Jackets' forward group and has easily been one of their best players.
Due to his strong all-around play with the Blue Jackets, Coyle is also a key part of both their power play and penalty kill. He has also been a good veteran in their room, so it is hard not to love the Blue Jackets' decision to acquire him.
Coyle is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the Blue Jackets should work hard to sign him to a contract extension. The 34-year-old center has been a perfect fit in Columbus, and it will be interesting to see if they successfully lock him up to a new deal because of it.