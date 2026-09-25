Blue Jackets Make More Roster Cuts As Camp Continues

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced today some more roster cuts, plus additional moves that seemingly frees up cap space.
The team has loaned Nolan Lalonde, Oiva Keskinen, Luke Tuch, Charlie Elick and Guillaume Richard to the Cleveland Monsters.
None of these should come as a surprise to CBJ fans, as the roster was pretty much set in stone before camp even started according to Rick Bowness.
The Jackets also have added forward Isac Lundestrom and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to the injured non-roster list.
The Lundestrom and Merzlikins moves most likely mean they will both be headed to LTIR. After signing Adam Fantilli yesterday, the Jackets were over the cap by a little over a million, so these moves were needed to be cap compliant by Monday.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets will be back on the road on Saturday to face the Detroit Red Wings in the final preseason game.
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