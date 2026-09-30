Closing The Book On Elvis Merzļikins' Columbus Blue Jackets Career

I know it's cheesy and corny, but we're going to say it anyway - Elvis Has Left The Building! On Monday, Elvis Merzļikins was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as a piece in the Matthew Knies deal, ending his Columbus career.
Ok now that that's out of the way, let's take a look at the final numbers for Elvis Merzļikins.
Final Record - 108-11-38 - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history
Time on Ice - 15300:28 - 274 Games - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history
Save % - .900 - 6th All-Time in CBJ history
GAA - 3.22 - 7th - All-Time in CBJ history
Shutouts - 12 - 3rd All-Time in CBJ history
Shootout Record - 16-9 - 2nd All-Time in CBJ history
Do any of these numbers surprise you? For me, it'll always be the SV% and GAA that held Merzļikins back.
Elvis' time in Columbus can only be described as tumultuous. From temper tantrums to trade requests and everything in between, it was a wild seven years for the rambunctious Latvian. No one can ever call him boring that's for sure.
But underneath all the chaos, Elvis was a good person. After the tragic passing of both Matīss Kivlenieks and Johnny Gaudreau, he named his kids in honor of his fallen teammates and friends: Knox Matīss Merzļikins and Jaxon John Merzļikins.
Elvis also did a lot of charity work that wasn't in the public eye. From reading to school kids to donating to 8th-graders ' Washington, D.C. trips a couple of years ago, Elvis had a big impact off the ice, which can't be ignored.
Reports are that he'll return to Switzerland to continue his rehab until he is ready to play. Chances are, though, he'll never play another NHL game. Most people believe he'll continue his playing career with HC Lugano, where he started playing U17 hockey. He rose through the ranks, eventually playing several seasons for the National League club, where he excelled.
Elvis built a home there a few seasons ago, and trains there in the offseason, so it seems like it's been on his radar for several years.