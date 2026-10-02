Cole Sillinger, Charlie Coyle, And Mathieu Olivier Pick Up Where They Left Off Last Season

The third line of Cole Sillinger-Charlie Coyle-Mathieu Olivier was dynamic last season.
The three combined for 43 goals, 74 assists, and 117 points. They were also a plus-18. They were arguably the best, most consistent line during the entirety of the season.
Over the summer, the Blue Jackets were able to lock up Coyle and Sillinger to multi-year contracts, and already had Olivier signed for the next 5 years as well, and all seemed excited at the prospect of playing with each other again.
Fast forward to last night, and it was more of the same for the heavy third line. The trio started the game for the CBJ to set the tone.
They combined for 2 goals, 3 assists, a plus-6 rating, 6 shots, 6 hits, and 11 PIMs, which included an Olivier fight. Many people believe that Olivier putting that dead puck in the net was an attempt to get the Sabres worked up, which worked.
But it almost backfired. Olivier drew a two-minute minor, as did Sillinger, which put the Jackets two men down for a full two minutes. After some anxious moments, the Blue Jackets were able to kill it off and go on to win the game.
The Blue Jackets are going to need these three to continue to play like they did last year and last night if they want to make it to the playoffs. Of course, the other lines need to chip in as well, but if these guys have the season they had last year, it'll be fun to watch.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets take on the Utah Mammoth on Saturday at Nationwide Arena.
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