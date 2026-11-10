Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (20 pts) Game Preview

Cole Sillinger has notched 4-2-6 in 12 career GP vs. FLA, who scored on Oct. 13 for 3-1-4 in his last 5 against FLA.

Zach Werenski has notched 7-9-16 with three career multi-point efforts in 28 GP vs. Florida and has 5-5-10 in 15 career matchups when playing at Nationwide Arena.

Damon Severson notched two assists on Oct. 13 vs. Florida to improve to 4-13-17 in 30 career matchups.

Valeri Nichushkin has collected 2-5-7 and two multi-point outings in 14 career games vs. Florida, with all points notched in four of his last five meetings against the club.

Sean Monahan has 8-7-15 with five multi-point efforts in 23 career matchups and has notched 5-5-10 in 12 career home contests vs. Florida.

Kent Johnson has posted 2-2-4 in 11 career matchups against the Panthers with 1-1-2 in his last three games after scoring on Oct. 13.