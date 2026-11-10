Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (20 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for a three-game homestand and will face the Florida Panthers tonight at 7:30 PM.
Florida Panthers - 9-7-2 - 20 Points - Loss 2 - 5th in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-8-0 - 14 Points - Lost 1 - 6th in the Metro
Teams Notes Per CBJ PR
- The Blue Jackets are led in goals, points, points-per-game (1.07), game-winning goals, and multi-point performances (three games) by 24-year-old Kent Johnson with 8-8-16 and two GWGs in 15 contests this season.
- Johnson has recorded points in seven straight games (4-7-11) for the longest run on the team this season and is one game shy of his career-high (4-5-9 in 8 GP from Jan. 20 to Feb. 4, 2025). He is one of 11 skaters in the NHL to have an active streak of seven games or more.
- 2025-26 Norris Trophy winner, Zach Werenski, has picked up where he left off after scoring in back-to-back games, stretching his points streak to six-straight games (2-6-8).
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Cole Sillinger has notched 4-2-6 in 12 career GP vs. FLA, who scored on Oct. 13 for 3-1-4 in his last 5 against FLA.
- Zach Werenski has notched 7-9-16 with three career multi-point efforts in 28 GP vs. Florida and has 5-5-10 in 15 career matchups when playing at Nationwide Arena.
- Damon Severson notched two assists on Oct. 13 vs. Florida to improve to 4-13-17 in 30 career matchups.
- Valeri Nichushkin has collected 2-5-7 and two multi-point outings in 14 career games vs. Florida, with all points notched in four of his last five meetings against the club.
- Sean Monahan has 8-7-15 with five multi-point efforts in 23 career matchups and has notched 5-5-10 in 12 career home contests vs. Florida.
- Kent Johnson has posted 2-2-4 in 11 career matchups against the Panthers with 1-1-2 in his last three games after scoring on Oct. 13.
- Charlie Coyle has posted 10-8-18 in 34 career games vs. the Panthers, with 6-5-11 in 18 career home matchups and assists in three of his past four games against Florida.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 17.6% - 26th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 75.6% - 20th in the NHL
- Goals For - 38 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 47 - 5th in the NHL
Panthers Stats
- Power Play - 23.5% - 10th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 85.7% - 6th in the NHL
- Goals For - 56 - 15th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 55 - 19th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Panthers
- The Blue Jackets are 27-22-8 Overall, and 17-8-4 at Nationwide Arena vs. Florida.
- Four of the past seven meetings between the Jackets and the Panthers have been decided by a single goal.
- The teams have combined for seven or more goals in 10 of the last 16 meetings since Jan. 15, 2022.
- The winning team has scored four or more goals in 18 of the past 22 games of the series.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in 15 of the last 20 meetings of the series, including 12 instances by three-plus goals.
Who To Watch For The Panthers
- Matthew Tkachuk leads Florida with 22 assists and 26 points.
- Brady Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 10 goals
- Jacob Markstrom is 4-3-1 with a SV% of .886%. His last start was on November 8th.
- Akira Schmid is 5-3-1 with a SV% of .886%. His last star was on November 7th.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 15 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon.
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - No timeline for a return.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 39
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, and on 97.1 The Fan, with John Buccigross calling the play-by-play.
TV: ESPN+/HULU/Disney+
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