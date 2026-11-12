Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (26 pts) Game Preview

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 1:30 PM
The Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for a three-game homestand and will face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 PM.
Tampa Bay Lightning - 12-4-2 - 26 Points - Won 1 - 2nd in the Atlantic
Columbus Blue Jackets - 7-9-0 - 14 Points - Lost 2 - 7th in the Metro
Series History vs. The Lightning
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- The Blue Jackets are 19-29-1-6 Overall, and 13-12-1-2 at Nationwide Arena vs. Tampa Bay.
- Columbus swept the season series in 25-26.
- The winning team has scored four goals or more in 15 of the past 16 contests overall since Apr. 25, 2021, with the teams combining for six-plus tallies in 13 of those games.
- The Blue Jackets have won the past three games vs. Tampa Bay at Nationwide Arena and are 5-2-0 at home since Apr. 28, 2022.
- The winning team has won by multiple goals in 13 of the last 15 meetings, including 10 by three or more goals.
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli has 2-6-8 in 7 career GP vs. the Lightning, including points in 5-straight games (2-5-7).
- Charlie Coyle has 9-11-20 in 34 career games and has posted assists in his last four contests vs. Tampa Bay (1-5-6).
- Kent Johnson has 3-4-7 in 13 career GP, including 3-2-5 in his past six outings against the Bolts.
- Matthew Knies has 11-7-18 with six multipoint efforts in 12 career GP, including four multi-point outings in his past six (7-7-14).
- Zach Werenski has 8-17-25 with five multi-point outings in 27 career GP, including posting points in 14 of his last 16 games overall (7-15-22) as well as eight of his past nine home outings (4-9-13).
- Cole Sillinger has 3-5-8 in 14 career GP, with points in four of his past six overall (2-3-5).
- Sean Monahan has 9-9-18 in 22 career GP and has 4-5-9 in his last eight home games.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 17.1% - 27th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.9% - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals For - 39 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 51 - 8th in the NHL
Lightning Stats
- Power Play - 21.2% - 18th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 72.5% - 25th in the NHL
- Goals For - 71 - 4th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 55 - 12th in the NHL
Who To Watch For The Lightning
- Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 18 assists and 26 points.
- Brandon Hagel leads the Bolts with 11 goals.
- Dennis Hildeby is 3-0-1 with a SV% of .880. His last start was on Nov. 7.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 16 Games Missed - Lightly skating. Could return soon.
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - 1 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 41
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
*Thursday's game will be available via simulcast in the following markets: Cleveland (WUAB, MyNet, 43.1), Cincinnati (WXIX, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.3), Dayton (WZCD, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 32,1). Lima (WFND, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, 19.1), Louisville (WDRB, MyNet, 41.2 or WBKI, CW, 58.1), Lexington (WKYT, CW, 27.2), Charleston-Huntington (WSAZ, MyNet, 3.2), and Bluefield-Beckley (WVVA, MyNet, 6.3).
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