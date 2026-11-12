Columbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (26 pts) Game Preview

Adam Fantilli has 2-6-8 in 7 career GP vs. the Lightning, including points in 5-straight games (2-5-7).

Charlie Coyle has 9-11-20 in 34 career games and has posted assists in his last four contests vs. Tampa Bay (1-5-6).

Kent Johnson has 3-4-7 in 13 career GP, including 3-2-5 in his past six outings against the Bolts.

Matthew Knies has 11-7-18 with six multipoint efforts in 12 career GP, including four multi-point outings in his past six (7-7-14).

Zach Werenski has 8-17-25 with five multi-point outings in 27 career GP, including posting points in 14 of his last 16 games overall (7-15-22) as well as eight of his past nine home outings (4-9-13).

Cole Sillinger has 3-5-8 in 14 career GP, with points in four of his past six overall (2-3-5).