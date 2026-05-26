Columbus Blue Jackets: 2026 IIHF World Championships Update

So far, it's been a tale of two teams regarding the Americans and Canadians. The Americans didn't send their best team, while Canada sent a team that, even before the tournament started, everyone knew they would win.
So, how is the CBJ contingent doing? Let's take a look.
Mathieu Olivier - Team USA - 2g-2a-4p - 8 PIM - Minus-2 - 6 Games Played
Denton Mateychuk- Team Canada - 2g-1a-3p - 4 PIM - Plus-8 - 6 Games Played
Jet Greaves - Team Canada - 4-0 - .931 SV% - 1.50 GAA
The United States has a record of 2-1-0-3 and sits 5th in Group A with 8 points. Switzerland and Finland are both 6-0 to lead the Group. The USA still has a chance to advance, but with Latvia beating Hungary today, that chance has all but vanished.
The United States needs to beat Austria today at 10:20 AM in regulation in order to secure a top 4 spot in the Group. They could pull it off, but with the way they've been playing, it'll be difficult.
The Canadians are 5-1-0-0, sit 1st in Group B, and are the only undefeated team in their group. Canada is poised to advance to the Quarters and will look to win the Gold Medal once again.
Jet Greaves and Denton Mateychuk should be getting a few more games in before it's all over. Meanwhile, Mathieu Olivier could be going home after their game against Austria today at 10:20 AM.
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.
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