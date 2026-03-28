Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (71 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-35-0-6 all-time, and 19-13-0-3 at home vs. San Jose.

Columbus had its six-game points streak in the series (5-0-1) in the 5-2 loss in the last meeting at San Jose.

The Blue Jackets have earned points in 10 of the last 14 games of the series since Mar. 4, 2018 (9-4-1).

CBJ have won four-straight home games against the Sharks and five of the past six at Nationwide Arena.

The home team has won four-straight and collected points in nine of the last 10 in the series (8-1-1).

Six of the last seven games played at Nationwide Arena have been decided by multiple goals.

The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 7 of the last nine matchups in the overall series.