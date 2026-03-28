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Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (71 pts) Game Preview cover image

Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (71 pts) Game Preview

Jason Newland
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Columbus is 29-35-0-6 all-time, and 19-13-0-3 at home vs. San Jose.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Sharks - 32-21-7 - 71 Points - 2-6-2 in the last 10 - Lost 6 - 6th in the Pecific

Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-23-11 - 87 Points - 6-2-2 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 3rd in the Metro  

Team Notes Per CBJ PR

  • CBJ wrapped up a three-game road trip (1-2-0) with a 2-1 loss at Montreal on Thursday. Each contest was decided by a single goal.
  • The Blue Jackets, who begin a three-game homestand on Saturday, have earned points in 12-straight home games (9-0-3), tied for the longest home points streak in club history (12; 9-0-3 from Feb. 11-Mar. 31, 2013). The team has also collected points in 16-of-17 contests at Nationwide Arena in 2026 (12-1-4).
  • The club has earned points in 24 of its last 28 contests (20-4-4, 44 pts) to lead the league in wins (tied), points pct. (.786) and goals against per game (2.43) since Jan. 11.
  • Columbus has allowed two goals or less in eight of the last nine games since Mar. 10 (1.78 GA/GP, 3rd in NHL).
  • CBJ play their 15th of 16 back-to-back sets (18-6-4, .714 pts pct.) vs. San Jose (Saturday) and Boston (Sunday).

Player Notes Per CBJ PR

  • Adam Fantilli has registered points in seven out of the last nine games (3-6-9) and in 13 of the last 17 contests (8-10-18). He is two points (21-32-53, 72 GP) from setting a single-season career high.
  • Jet Greaves has earned points in 14 of his last 16 starts since Jan. 11 (12-2-2, 2.23 GAA, .915 SV% in 16 GP), while G Elvis Merzlikins has recorded points in 10 of his past 12 starts over that span (8-2-2, 2.50 GAA in 13 GP).
  • Boone Jenner has registered 1-3-4 in the last five games and sits two contests shy of 800 for his NHL career (209-207-416, 798 GP).
  • Mason Marchment has totaled 13-10-23 in 30 contests with the Blue Jackets.
  • Mathieu Olivier has posted 3-1-4 in the past six games and ranks eighth-T in the NHL in goals since Jan. 28 (11 in 21 GP).
  • Zach Werenski has recorded multiple points in three of the last five games (1-7-8). He has notched 21-56-77 and 25 multi-point efforts in 65 games in 2025-26 to lead NHL blueliners in points-per-game (1.18), multi-point efforts, and shots on goal (226) and sit second in points and third in goals. He's also tied Artemi Panarin's single-season club record for multi-point games (2018-19).

Blue Jackets Stats

  • Power Play - 20.0% - 17th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 78.2% - 21st in the NHL
  • Goals For - 226 - 17th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 218 - 16th in the NHL&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;

Sharks Stats

  • Power Play - 19.8% - 18th in the NHL
  • Penalty Kill - 79.0% - 16th in the NHL
  • Goals For - 210 - 19th in the NHL
  • Goals Against - 250 - 30th in the NHL

Series History vs. The Sharks

  • Columbus is 29-35-0-6 all-time, and 19-13-0-3 at home vs. San Jose.
  • Columbus had its six-game points streak in the series (5-0-1) in the 5-2 loss in the last meeting at San Jose.
  • The Blue Jackets have earned points in 10 of the last 14 games of the series since Mar. 4, 2018 (9-4-1).
  • CBJ have won four-straight home games against the Sharks and five of the past six at Nationwide Arena.
  • The home team has won four-straight and collected points in nine of the last 10 in the series (8-1-1).
  • Six of the last seven games played at Nationwide Arena have been decided by multiple goals.
  • The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 7 of the last nine matchups in the overall series.
  • The teams have each recorded six shutouts and three hat tricks in the series, with CBJ recording the most recent in each category (Bobrovsky, 26 saves in a 4-0 shutout win at CBJ on Feb. 23, 2019; Carter, three goals in a 6-3 W at CBJ on Feb. 21, 2012).

Who To Watch For The Sharks

  • Macklin Celebrini leads the team with 35 goals, 61 assists, and 96 points.
  • Alex Wennberg has 31 assists and 45 points.
  • Yaroslav Askarov is 19-17-3 with a SV% of .888
  • Ohioan Alex Nedeljkovic is 13-13-4 with an .893 SV%.

CBJ Player Notes vs Sharks

  • Charlie Coyle has 6 goals and 12 points against San Jose.
  • Zach Werenski has 8 points in 14 career games.
  • Mason Marchment has 6 points vs. the Sharks.

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Brendan Smith - Lower Body - Missed 34 Games IR - Out for the rest of the regular season.
  • Damon Severson - Upper Body - Left the game early against the Montreal Canadiens.

TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 180

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsSan Jose SharksZach WerenskiElvis MerzlikinsJet Greaves
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