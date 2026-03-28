Columbus Blue Jackets (87 pts) vs. San Jose Sharks (71 pts) Game Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home for the first of three straight games in the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena. This game features the San Jose Sharks.
San Jose Sharks - 32-21-7 - 71 Points - 2-6-2 in the last 10 - Lost 6 - 6th in the Pecific
Columbus Blue Jackets - 38-23-11 - 87 Points - 6-2-2 in the last 10 - Lost 1 - 3rd in the Metro
Team Notes Per CBJ PR
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
Blue Jackets Stats
Sharks Stats
Series History vs. The Sharks
Who To Watch For The Sharks
CBJ Player Notes vs Sharks
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 180
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on FanDuel Sports Network. The radio broadcast will be on 97.1 The Fan, with Bob McElligott behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
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