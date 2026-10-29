Columbus Blue Jackets Announce New Player-Led Community Initiatives That Support Youth, Families And Community Heroes

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Credit Columbus Blue Jackets
Credit Columbus Blue Jackets
Oct 29, 2026 2:58 PMPublished Oct 29, 2026 2:58 PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets have always had a strong presence in the community. From donating millions of dollars to various charity efforts to players making their marks in the Central Ohio Community, the Blue Jackets have done a tremendous job for 26 years.
The team announced a major initiative today, led by several players, to help throughout the 2026-27 season.
In a CBJ press release, the following information was provided.
POINTS 4 MORE
Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger – who wears number 4 – has committed to supporting youth hockey players in Central Ohio through a season-long fundraising initiative benefiting the Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC). Through Points 4 More, he will donate $500 for every point he records during the 2026-27 season to help reduce financial barriers and expand access to the game for local youth.
Funds raised through the initiative will support CIHC’s efforts to provide young athletes with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence, learn teamwork, gain mentorship, and create lasting connections through hockey. The program builds on the Blue Jackets Foundation’s commitment to growing the game and expanding opportunities for youth hockey players across Central Ohio.
OLLIE’S STARTING LINEUP
Known for his toughness on the ice, forward Mathieu Olivier is supporting a cause that is personal to him with the creation of Ollie’s Starting Lineup. He is partnering with the Autism Society of Central Ohio (ASCO) to host guests at select Blue Jackets games throughout the season. Inspired by his experience as a father of a son on the autism spectrum, Olivier launched the initiative to support local families and create meaningful experiences for those served by the organization.
For the past few years, Olivier has met with groups through ASCO after games and shared his personal story with fellow parents and families. He has also helped champion a more inclusive game-day experience by supporting the Safelite Safe Spot, a sensory room in Nationwide Arena that provides a quieter environment for fans with sensory sensitivities.
GUDDY’S GAME CHANGERS
With Guddy’s Game Changers, defenseman Erik Gudbranson will host families and staff impacted by childhood critical illness through various organizations, including Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, at Blue Jackets home games. Each experience, which began at the start of the 2026-27 season, includes tickets to a game and a post-game meet-and-greet with Gudbranson.
The program holds special meaning for Gudbranson, whose younger brother, Dennis, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia as a child. Gudbranson saw firsthand the impact NHL players had on his brother’s spirit during his battle, an experience that has shaped his commitment to supporting the children and families facing similar challenges.
LOMBO’S LINE
Forward Ryan Lomberg will recognize members of the military and first responder communities through Lombo’s Line, working with various organizations to identify participants. He will provide tickets to individuals within the community to attend home games throughout the season and meet with them afterward.
Lomberg has supported first responder families through community initiatives at his prior clubs, and Lombo’s Line provides an opportunity for him to continue that commitment in Columbus.
CLUB 83
Forward Conor Garland will connect with youth and families through his initiative called Club 83. Through the program, Garland will host individuals from the Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio at select Blue Jackets home games, as well as a post-game meet-up.
The program provides an opportunity to highlight the important work of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio and their commitment to creating positive experiences and opportunities for local youth.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets continue their road trip in Carolina on Thursday.
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