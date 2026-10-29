Columbus Blue Jackets Announce New Player-Led Community Initiatives That Support Youth, Families And Community Heroes

Known for his toughness on the ice, forward Mathieu Olivier is supporting a cause that is personal to him with the creation of Ollie’s Starting Lineup. He is partnering with the Autism Society of Central Ohio (ASCO) to host guests at select Blue Jackets games throughout the season. Inspired by his experience as a father of a son on the autism spectrum, Olivier launched the initiative to support local families and create meaningful experiences for those served by the organization.